Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 40-year-old was arrested on Thursday for stabbing his wife to death near Pochampalli. Two others, including a minor, were also nabbed in connection with the case.

The arrested are identified as A Chinnamuthu (40) of Vellimalai, victim’s husband, his relatives V Ramkumar (20) and a 17-year-old boy. Chinnamuthu and his wife Seetha (37) were living separately due to a family dispute.

Seetha was staying with her relative near Uthangarai. Enquiries revealed that Chinnamuthu hatched a plan to murder his wife with the help of his two relatives. With this motive, he met her at a mango grove near Melchengampatti on Monday night and an argument erupted between them.

Amid this, M Prakash of Keelchengampatti, who allegedly had an affair with Seetha for the past few years, also unexpectedly came to the spot. Following a quarrel with Chinnamuthu, he left the place. After he left, Chinnamuthu along with the other two suspects, who were hiding in the mango grove, murdered Seetha.

However, after a few minutes, Prakash returned to the spot with a single barrel muzzle-loading unlicensed gun and started to shoot the trio. Though the suspects managed to escape, Ramkumar and Chinnamuthu got injured. “A case has been registered under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 302 (murder) and 506 (ii) ( criminal intimidation) and all three were arrested.

The minor was produced before the juvenile justice board at Krishnagiri and he was sent to a juvenile home in Salem on Thursday. Similarly, Ramkumar was sent to Salem prison. After being remanded to prison, Ramkumar was taken to Salem Medical College Hospital to remove one pellet from his hand. After receiving treatment, Chinnamuthu returned to Pochampalli police station and he will be remanded to prison at night,” police said