Nilgiris road rage: Youth undergoing treatment dies

COIMBATORE: One more youth, who sustained injuries after a gang knocked down a scooter on which he was travelling with his friends at Mettupalayam-Kotagiri ghat road, died on Thursday.

Police have already arrested six migrant workers, including a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly chasing and knocking down the scooter using a car in the wee hours of Tuesday. While, one of the victims, Arul Pandian (28), a carpenter from Muthuraja Street in Kasturipalayam, was killed on the spot, his friend Vasanthakumar(24), died at the hospital without responding to treatment on Thursday, said police. Another injured person, M Arunkumar (24) of Periyanaickenpalayam is undergoing treatment.

Both gangs allegedly had a wordy quarrel under the influence of alcohol at Kotagiri while visiting the tourist spot, which ended up in the murder of two.

