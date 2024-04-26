Panel to probe death of Puducherry man admitted for weight-loss surgery

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: The health department formed a two-member committee to inquire into the death of a 26-year-old man from Puducherry who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for weight reduction surgery. The deceased was identified as S Hemachandran, a native of Puducherry.

An official said according to a preliminary report, the man, weighing around 150 kg, who was admitted for a metabolic and bariatric surgery suffered a cardiac arrest on the operation table while the doctors inserted a scope, a medical instrument, through his mouth.

He was immediately shifted to another hospital and was in the ICU for two days. However he died on Tuesday. “If medical negligence is proven, the medical council will take action. Though his family hasn’t lodged a complaint, the health department has taken up an investigation based on media reports,” the official added

Meanwhile, Durai Selvanathan, father of the deceased, told TNIE that his son, an IT professional, learned about the surgery through YouTube videos.

Hemachandran went to a bariatric surgeon at a private hospital in Chromepet and inquired about the procedure a year ago. “After his return, we thought he would forget about it. But calls kept on coming from the hospital and thus he went again in February. The doctor’s assistant said it would cost around Rs 8 lakh,” said Durai Selvanathan. When he said that he could not pay so much, the assistant suggested it could be brought down to Rs 5 lakh at SK Jain hospital, he added.