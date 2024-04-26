Perambalur police arrest man for assaulting elderly father, allegedly causing his death

Police identified the elderly man as A. Kulanthaivelu (60), who was severely beaten by his son, K. Santhosh (40), during a property dispute. The incident was recorded on February 16 at Kulanthaivelu's residence in Kaikulathur, Permabalur.

C. Shyamaladevi, District Superintendent of Police, Permabalur, stated to TNIE, "Kulanthaivelu passed away on April 18. As of now, we haven't received any complaint from the family regarding K. Santhosh. We arrested him based on CCTV footage. We're probing any potential link between the assault and his death. Initial findings suggest a heart attack as the cause. Since no external injuries were found, the final chemical analysis will provide clarity."

Despite Kulanthaivelu initially lodging a complaint against Santhosh, which he later withdrew in writing, the sub-inspector of Kaikulathur was transferred to Armed Reserve for accepting the withdrawal letter, as stated by the police official.

Another police official said, Knowing this is a cognizable non-bailable offence, the SI decided without any consultation with the higher authorities over accepting the withdrawal of the complaint by the deceased Kulanthaivelu.