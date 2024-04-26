Protesters, with inked fingers, say many denied voting right in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Amid allegations that several eligible voters in Tamil Nadu couldn’t vote in the April 19 Lok Sabha election, a protest was organised under the banner of ‘People for Annamalai’ here. K Annamalai, the BJP candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, had alleged on the election day the names of thousands of people were missing from the electoral rolls.

The protesters, most of them with electoral stains on their fingers, raised slogans against the Election Commission. Holding placards they demanded voting rights and alleged their voting rights were denied in the recent LS polls and their names were intentionally removed from the voters’ list.

Around 5% of total voters in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency were intentionally denied voting rights in this election, they alleged.

A participant who had voted held a placard stating why the vote was denied to him while he was alive. When asked, he said that he had cast his vote and he took part in the protest in support of others who were denied voting rights.

Another elderly woman, named Hemalatha, claimed that many have cast double votes as the electoral ink was easily removable with chemicals.The protest was held in front of the South Taluk office in Coimbatore city on Thursday. It was organised by the ‘People for Annamalai’ movement and right-wing-linked organisations.

S Sudharshan, a convener of the movement, said “officials deleted the names of a particular section of voters who would have voted for BJP candidate Annamalai. The count of missing voters is more than a lakh in Coimbatore constituency alone,” he said.