Razing of historic structure in Puducherry sparks off discourse on preservation of heritage sites

PUDUCHERRY: The demolition of a historic Kalmandapam at Ariyapalayam by the National Highway Division of the Public Works Department (PWD) has ignited a controversy among various social activists of Puducherry. The structure, which was believed to serve a military cantonment during the 18th century, was razed to make way for the expansion of the Puducherry-Villupuram Highway, prompting concerns over the preservation of heritage sites.

The Kalmandapam stood near the under-construction new bridge over the Sankarabarani river, with approximately 10 pillars. While some social activities like A Jayarajan, says it dates back to the Chola period, historian and archaeologist P Ravichandran, disputes this by saying that it was built during the French colonial era based on its architectural characteristics.

Jayarajan and other activists argue that the Kalmandapam is a heritage site and holds historical significance. “It should not have been demolished without a thorough assessment of its construction,” Jayarajan said.

However, PWD officials defend the demolition, citing the dilapidated state of the structure and the necessity to construct an approach road to the new bridge. According to them, the raised level of the new bridge also requires an approach road to ensure connectivity to the highway. Besides, a service road also needs to be constructed for the villagers nearby.

The project, encompassing bridge construction and highway widening from Indira Gandhi Square to MN Kuppam is funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with an allocated budget of `60 crores. The demolition of the Ariyapalam Kalmandapam underscores the delicate balance between infrastructure development and heritage preservation. While officials prioritize road connectivity and flood prevention, activists stress the irreplaceable value of historical structures.