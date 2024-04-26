Tamil Nadu: Complaint against Kovilpatti West Station police inspector for not booking erring SI, constable

THOOTHUKUDI: An advocate has submitted a petition to Kovilpatti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Jane Christy on Thursday, seeking action against Kovilpatti West Station inspector for not registering a complaint against a sub inspector and a constable, who had allegedly abused him, despite a court order.

According to the petition, advocate Muthusamy had visited the Kovilpatti West police station along with his client Poomiselvan, who was summoned by then Sub-Inspector Arokiya Jency, on December 19. The SI along with her colleague Saranya, a constable, had verbally abused Muthusamy, he alleged. The advocate had lodged a complaint against the two personnel, seeking action under the SC/ST Act, with the inspector, but no action was taken, stated the complaint.

Muthusamy then approached the Thoothukudi district court, which ordered the inspector concerned to register a FIR against Jency and Saranya, on January 1, 2024. But Inspector Kingsley Dev Anand kept it in abeyance, giving the two personnel time to move the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to quash the lower court order.

While dismissing the quash petition on March 13, the Madurai Bench suggested that the cops to convey their grievance only to the investigation officer. Despite producing the court orders, Inspector Anand failed to register an FIR against the two women, the petition said.

The irate advocate, on Thursday, submitted a petition to RDO Jane Christy, seeking action against Inspector Anand. Ponnusamy, another advocate who had accompanied Muthusamy to the RDO, said that it has been over 38 days since the high court has dismissed the quash petition. But, the inspector is hesitant to register an FIR against the SI and constable. "At a time when an advocate faces such trouble, how far can the common people go?" he said.