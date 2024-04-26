Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress demands ECI to ban Modi’s campaign

Selvaperunthagai and candidates of Congress at the press conference held after their meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai has called upon the Election Commission of India to take stringent action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged divisive rhetoric and urged a ban on his campaign for the parliamentary elections.

Selvaperunthagai and Congress party candidates of the April 19 election met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday.

Addressing newspersons after the meeting with Stalin, Selvaperunthagai said Prime Minister Modi has resorted to using religion for gaining political mileage after sensing defeat in the first phase of the election.

Meanwhile, around 100 members of the Congress women’s wing led by the state president of the wing Hazeena Syed staged a protest under the title ‘Justice for Mangalsutra’ against PM Modi for his remarks against Mangalsutra and former PM Indira Gandhi.

