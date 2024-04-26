Tamil Nadu government staff irked about change in system of I-T deduction

CHENNAI: Various government employee associations have voiced their discontent with the state government’s decision to transition to auto-calculated tax deductions through the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System for the month of May.

Due to this, many employees were given the opportunity to choose between the old and new regime (default).

“As many employees were engaged in election duty, they were unable to make an informed decision and when bills were generated, they noticed higher tax deductions. Even lower-grade employees with a monthly salary of around Rs 20,000 got deductions of up to Rs 8,000,” said a member of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association.

He urged the government to ensure the automated system is fool-proof and enough awareness is raised before implementing it. They also demanded to stick to the old system at least for the next month.