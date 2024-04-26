Tamil Nadu: Walkers inconvenienced as track turns party spot

TIRUCHY: The makeover the walkers' track in Anna Nagar received granite flooring last year, has now turned it into a favourite spot for birthday celebrations and booze parties,which rue locals. Visitors poin out the inconvenience caused to walkers by the celebrations held in the middle of the track.

P Subramaniam, an elderly citizen and a regular at the walkers’ track, said, “This is a spot meant for walking and exercise activities. Not only leftovers from cake-cutting ceremonies but even liquor bottles seen strewn across the retaining wall abutting the walkers’ track. The booze parties happen at night. The corporation and the police have to stop such events at the walkers’ track.”

Jayalakshmi S, another regular visitor who is pursuing college, said, “Some youngsters take to the spot as it offers an attractive background with impressive lighting to take good photos of celebrations. In my opinion, it would not be an issue if they held celebrations without disposing of the waste there. Efforts, however, must be taken to stop those visiting the spot at night for consuming liquor. Such parties must be stopped.”

Echoing her views, Balu K, a local, stressed that the walkers’ track was built for residents to enjoy brisk walking and perform exercises.

When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "We cannot allow such celebrations there. It is an exercise and recreational spot. Though a recreational spot, it doesn't mean that someone can throw parties there. We will hold inquiries and take action against those throwing such celebrations"