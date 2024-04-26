To improve weather forecast, new radars likely in Ramanathapuram, Yercaud

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Tamil Nadu government have decided to set up additional Doppler X-band radars in two or three new locations in southern and interior districts of the state to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.

IMD will also soon replace the old S-band radars in Chennai and Sriharikota for which tenders have already been issued.

M Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said this during a press conference in Chennai while replying to a query from TNIE. Site studies in Ramanathapuram and Yercaud are currently on. S Balachandran, head, Regional Meteorological Centre, said, “We are checking for locations that don’t have electromagnetic interference.”

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a series of extreme weather events during monsoon seasons, and forecast has become a challenge because of lack of good radar coverage across the state.

Also, there were instances in the past, especially during 2022 rains, when Chennai’s S-band radar went defunct, X-band radar in National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) was not fully calibrated, and Sriharikota radar was stretched to its full capacity making it difficult for the meteorologists to pick up rain bands that hit Chennai by surprise.

The city had received a record rainfall of 21cm in 24 hours from November 6 to November 7, 2022.