Will decide on plaints on bribing of voters in a week: ECI

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by a BJP leader, seeking disqualification of Virudhunagar Congress candidate Manickam Tagore for allegedly bribing the voters.

The petition was filed by R Sasikumar, Madurai West district president of the BJP. He said that FIRs were registered against the Congress candidate’s four agents — NR Kamaraj, G Seeni, Karuppaiah and Pandi — by the Virudhunagar West and Austinpatti police stations under Sections 188 and 177 of the IPC for bribing voters.

He said the ECI has not taken any action against Manickam Tagore despite sending representations and wanted the court to issue orders to disqualify him.

The counsel for the ECI informed the court that the representations were received and the commission would take a decision within a week. Recording the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.