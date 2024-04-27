17-year-old boy among three arrested for killing farmer, burning body in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: The district police arrested three people, including a woman, for the murder of a 72-year-old farmer in Perundurai in Erode. The suspects include a a 40-year-old woman, her 17-year-old son, and her friend of Vannan Kattu Valasu in Mettukadai.

According to police, C Palaniswami, of Para Valasu near Pungampadi in Perundurai owns four acres of agricultural land. His wife is Maragatham.

The couple has two daughters. Maragatham separated from Palaniswami some years ago and lived with her daughters. Palaniswami lived alone in the farmhouse and cultivated on the land.

On April 20 morning, Palaniswami was found dead on the bed in front of his farmhouse. His body was half burnt on the bed. Post-mortem examination revealed that Palaniswami had been hacked to death and his body was burnt.

Subsequently, police questioned Palaniswami’s relatives. During the investigation, it was revealed that his estranged wife’s sister-in-law was involved in the murder.

On questioning her, it came to light that her 17-year-old son and her friend were also involved. Police arrested the three on Thursday evening.

“The woman and her friend worked in a mill. Last year, He needed money and asked her. Without her husband’s knowledge, she lent 10 sovereigns of jewels from the house to him but he did not return it.” a police officer said.

“The woman’s daughter attained puberty recently, and a function was organised on April 21. Due to this, she asked her friend to return the jewels but he sought time. Also, he told her that if any of her relatives died, the function would be cancelled. Subsequently she convinced her son and planned to kill Palaniswami and loot his house, “ he added.

“On April 19, the man and the boy killed Palaniswami and took away Rs 2,500 from the house,” he added.