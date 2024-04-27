4 cops in Tamil Nadu get Rs 1L fine for custodial torture

TIRUNELVELI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) recommended that the state government initiate disciplinary proceedings against four police personnel — a police inspector, a special sub-inspector (SSI) and two head constables — for brutally attacking two persons detained in a family dispute in 2019. The SHRC also imposed a total fine of Rs 1 lakh on the accused police personnel.

The accused were identified as inspector Thillai Nagarajan, head constables M Shanmuganathan and G Premkumar and SSI T Muthuramalingam. “The complainant, S Marimuthu’s wife, Petchiammal, gave birth to a boy at a Tirunelveli private hospital. Marimuthu, his brother Petchi Muthukumar and his parents went to the hospital to visit the newborn on August 28, 2019.

A quarrel ensued between Marimuthu and Petchiammal’s families at the hospital. Two of the accused police personnel visited the hospital and allegedly attacked Marimuthu and Muthukumar. They brought them to Palayamkottai police station, where the duo was brutally attacked by them,” the complainant stated.

After the hearing, SHRC member V Kannadasan rejected the police personnel’s response pleading innocence, stating respondents failed to prove their defence with evidence. “The state shall pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to each complainant within a month and may recover Rs 25,000 each from the four police personnel. The commission also recommends initiating disciplinary proceedings against them,” the order stated.