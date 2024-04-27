Cervical cancer on decline yet remains 2nd common among Chennai women

CHENNAI: The incidence of cervical cancer has declined in Chennai, according to Tamil Nadu Cancer Registry Project report statistics for the year 2018 by the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar and the state health department, which was released by the end of 2023.

The Crude Incidence Rate (CIR), number of cases per lakh population, of cervical cancer in Chennai has come down from 29.6 in 1987-91 to 13 in 2018. The CIR in Chennai is lower than the state’s CIR of 17.7.

Dharmapuri had the highest CIR of 36.2 for cervical cancer, followed by Perambalur (36.0), and Ariyalur (29.9). Kanniyakumari had the lowest of 7.2. Figures to compare the long-term trend are not available for other districts since the cancer registry project was implemented in other parts of the state much later.

Despite the decline in the incidence in Chennai, cervical cancer continues to be the second most common cancer among the women in the city, after breast cancer.

WIA’s assistant director Dr R Swaminathan, who is also head of the department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Cancer Registry said, factors such as improved personal hygiene, late marriages, less number of children, and screening are likely to have contributed to the decrease in cervical cancer.