Cow dung in tank: Medical camp set up in Tamil Nadu's Pudukai village

PUDUKKOTTAI: A day after cow dung was found dumped in the overhead tank supplying potable water to the locality, the district administration set up a medical camp at Guruvandan Street in Sangamviduthi on Friday to attend to residents who complained of uneasiness from consuming the contaminated water.

Around 35 Dalit families and five caste Hindu families reside in the locality. Residents said the doctors from the camp checked on them and prescribed them medicines.

While neither the district collector nor the superintendent of police could be reached for comment despite attempts, sources said that potable water supply from the tank, which has been stopped, will not resume for some days. Residents have urged for alternative arrangements in the interim period. Meanwhile, samples drawn from the tank have been sent for testing in Tiruchy.

Calling the contamination “inhumane”, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss in a statement on Friday drew attention to the “lack of accountability” in previous such cases like the mixing of excreta in the water tank at Vengaivayal. He also called for “urgent decisive action” against the perpetrators.