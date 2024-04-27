Daughter of TN beedi worker beats the odds to clear civil services exam

TENKASI: In an inspiring tale of perseverance and triumph over adversity, the daughter of a single mother, a beedi worker, has cleared the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The success story of S Inba, who got 851st rank in the all-India exam considered to be the toughest, is also a stellar example of how meaningful government interventions at the grassroots levels can produce exceptional outcomes. The public library at Shengottai became Inba’s second home for two years and the free books and internet available in the library helped her come up trumps.