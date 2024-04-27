Doctor in Australia who came to vote moves HC after finding name missing from electoral rolls

CHENNAI: Alleging that his name was removed from the electoral rolls of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, an Indian doctor, currently serving in Australia, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to restore his voting right before the counting of votes takes place on June 4.

The petition was filed by R Suthanthira Kannan of Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore. He said he came down to India on April 13 to cast his vote in order to fulfil his “fundamental duty”. However, he was shocked to find that his name and his wife’s name were missing from the voters list, but the name of his daughter, who shares the same address, was present.

He said he filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India through its online portal and it was duly acknowledged. A number of persons living in his vicinity, who were casting votes in previous elections, have found their names left out in the electoral rolls, he alleged.