Kathirimalai tribal village in Erode to get electricity soon

ERODE: Electricity will be brought soon to Kathirimalai tribal village in Anthiyur taluk of Erode district, said TANGEDCO officials.

Kathirimalai is located at an elevation of 3,600 feet inside the Chennampatti forest range of the Erode Forest Division.

In all 82 families belonging to Solaga community reside here. The village can be reached after trekking on foot for four hours from the foothills at Kathiripatti in the Kolathur Block of Salem district.

In the absence of road connectivity, people have to reach Kathiripatti and proceed towards Kolathur to purchase essential commodities. Only solar panels light up the households.

M Madhesh, a resident of Kathirimalai, said, “For us, road access and electricity were the biggest problems. We did not have these facilities from the beginning. These are long-term demands. At first there was only a footpath. Currently, the state government is constructing a macadam road from Kathripatti to our village. These works which have been going on for the last two years should be completed quickly. After that, if electricity also comes, our people will be relieved.”

“Now our houses only have solar panel lights. A house has one light. These lights need to be repaired. So our expectation is permanent electricity connection,” he added.

VP Gunasekaran, the Coordinator of Tamilnadu Tribal People’s Association, said, “All the government administrations for the village are at Bargur and Anthiyur in Erode. People have to walk 20 km through the hills to reach Bargur. Otherwise they should go to Salem district and then come to Erode district. This is not an easy thing.”

“The village urgently needs a road and electricity. After that, the ration items should be taken to that village. For this the villagers are currently walking for about 4 hours. There is a middle school there. Around 30 students are studying. So houses should be built for teachers to stay there. At present the teachers do not stay there.”

Speaking to TNIE, Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam, said, “An NOC has been obtained from the Forest Department to bring electricity to the village. Currently, the TANGEDCO is engaged in the next phase of work. The NOC is valid for one year. But the work will be completed in six months. Now the road is being constructed to that village. After that, the work of carrying electricity will also be completed. I am in regular contact with the villagers. Their long-standing demands will be addressed soon.”

Officials from TANGEDCO (Gobichettipalayam SE Division) said, “A study is underway to bring electricity connection to Kathirimalai tribal village. Currently, a road is being constructed for that village by the revenue department. Once that work is done we will start our work. Because it is through that road that the poles can be installed and the electricity connection can be carried. At present solar panel lights have been provided to the houses.”