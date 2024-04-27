Salem Periyar University defies Tamil Nadu government, reintroduces M Tech course

SALEM: Periyar University has reintroduced MTech course, despite an assurance given by higher education minister K Ponmudy in the Assembly in April 2023 that such courses would not be offered by arts and sciences institutions.

The Periyar university had refrained from offering engineering or technical courses, since they come under the purview of Anna University. The minister had emphasized this in the Assembly, stressing that any attempt to initiate technical programs would be promptly halted. However, defying the directive, Periyar University has advertised the reintroduction of M Tech in Energy Technology during academic year 2024-2025. This decision has reignited tension between the university and the government.

Sources said M Tech programmes were implemented at Periyar University five years ago, accommodating a total of 100 students distributed across batches of 20 each. However, a significant portion of the faculty holds only MSc degrees, which disqualifies them from teaching these specialised courses.

Further, the university faces a shortage of laboratories essential for hands-on learning, exacerbating the disparity between theoretical instruction and practical application. These discrepancies have spurred calls for the immediate discontinuation of M Tech classes at Periyar university.

When asked, Periyar university VC R Jagannathan told TNIE, “The M Tech course has been notified this year with the approval of AICTE, and there is no illegality.” However, when pressed about the higher education minister’s statement in the Assembly, he declined to offer comment.

When contacted, minister Ponmudy said he will take action against those responsible for making these decisions.

