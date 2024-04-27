Special Drive: Puducherry police arrest 39 history-sheeters

PUDUCHERRY: In a proactive move to address rising concerns over rowdyism and substance abuse, the Anti-Rowdy Squad of the Puducherry Police executed a surprise raid, resulting in the apprehension of 39 individuals for further investigation out of the scrutinised 150 individuals. Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Narra Chaitanya disclosed that among those detained, two individuals faced charges under the Arms Act, one under the NDPS Act, and 31 preventive cases were registered.

Additionally, one individual who was subject to a non-bailable warrant was successfully apprehended. The operation targeted known history-sheeters and rowdy elements across various areas. "We wanted to catch them early on, hence we marched around 4.30 am with teams of SPs and other police personnel," stated the SSP.

During the raid, narcotic substances and weapons were confiscated, including ganja and knives. With directives from the police headquarters, initiatives under the Goondas Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, will be intensified to ensure a safer community, emphasised the SSP.

The recent murders, primarily involving young history-sheeters, have amplified concerns regarding public safety. Incidents such as a fatal attack during a temple festival in Periyar Nagar on a history-sheeter who came out on a bail and a brawl-related death at a liquor shop emphasise the urgency of law enforcement actions. While police have faced scrutiny over the proliferation of ganja and narcotics, SSP Chaitanya clarified that there is no direct correlation between the recent murders and substance abuse.

Following previous rounds of arrests before the Lok Sabha elections, these surprise raids signify a continued effort by the Puducherry Police to maintain law and order and safeguard the community from criminal elements.