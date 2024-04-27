Streamline sale of IPL tickets, court tells BCCI, SDAT

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathaya Narayana Prasad on Friday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to consider the requests for streamlining the sale of tickets for the ongoing IPL T20 matches.

The direction was given on a petition filed by advocate A Sathiya Prakash seeking the direction to the BCCI and SDAT to crack down on the illegal sale of IPL tickets and control sales in the black market.

The petitioner had submitted that black market gangs are purchasing tickets in bulk and re-selling them at a high price, leaving true cricket lovers in the lurch. He noted that five persons were arrested by police last month for selling IPL tickets at a marked-up price.