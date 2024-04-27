Tamil Nadu: Aruppukottai sex-for-gain verdict on Monday

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputhur Mahila court on Friday adjourned the judgment in a case, wherein an assistant professor and two others were arrested for allegedly luring female students into giving sexual favours to higher officials of the Madurai Kamaraj University, to Monday. The judgment was postponed as the primary accused, P Nirmala Devi, wasn’t present during the hearing, allegedly due to health issues.

According to sources, Nirmala Devi was suspended from Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in April 2018, and arrested following a complaint registered by the college secretary, who alleged that some girls from the institute were lured by Nirmala into offering sex for gains. The issue gained wider attention as the audio clip of the then assistant professor and the students went viral on social media. The case was later transferred to CB-CID.

The then TN Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, also ordered constituting a commission under retired IAS officer Santhanam to probe the issue. While allegations were raised against many others in the case, Nirmala Devi, Murugan, an assistant professor at the Madurai Kamaraj University, and research student Karupasamy were found guilty by the CB-CID.