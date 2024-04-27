Tamil Nadu: Dharmapuri farmers on the edge as water level in dams dips

DHARMAPURI: While the harsh summer takes its toll on Dharmapuri district, farmers foresee an intense water shortage in the district as water levels in dams located across the district drop alarmingly low. Data from the PWD (WRO) department shows that presently the district only has a total of 18 % of its total water reserves. Further of the 57 lakes are dry.

Dharmapuri district is an agrarian society with over 2,10,300 farmers out of which 1,90,000 are small and marginal farmers.

The farmers in the district primarily rely on rain water storage in dams across the district to pursue cultivation and animal husbandry. But a shortfall of over 150 millimetre of rainfall in 2023, has left most of the dams and 74 Public Works Department-controlled lakes unable to replenish water sources. Recent data from the PWD-Water Resources Department (PWD-WRD) shows that the district only has 18% of its water reserves. This has left farmers concerned, as they predict an intense water shortage in May.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ganeshan, a farmer from Palacode said, “Our region has many small-scale farmers. Usually, they cultivate gourds, tomatoes, brinjal and other crops for daily revenue. But due to the lack of water, these crops which provide daily revenue to farmers have withered in the field. So most farmers are unable to reap revenue. Immediate efforts should be taken to assess the situation and take steps to ensure farmers have sufficient water for cultivation over the summer,” he said.

Another farmer, M Selavraj from Nallampalli, said, “Over the past few days, coconut trees have started to dry out across the district. This means that the groundwater has also been exhausted. So in Dharmapuri, well irrigation, bore wells and dam waters have all been exhausted. So the administration should assess the situation in all 251 gram panchayats and take steps to announce a drought. This would ensure some relief which would aid the farmers in this difficult time.”

J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Labourers Association said, “It is not just farmers who are affected. Each farm sustains the livelihood of labourers working in those farms. Right now due to water shortage, they too have lost their livelihood. The Tamil Nadu government must announce a drought and provide relief to these labourers. Usually we get 967 mm of rainfall but last year we had 150 mm shortfall of rainfall in the North-East and South-West monsoons, leading to the present situation.”

Out of the 18 dams in Dharmapuri, Vanniyar dam is in dead storage, meaning, it has no water reserves, show PWD-WRD data. While seven other dams — Chinnar, Nagavathi, Thumbalahalli, Ichambadi, Kesargulihalla, Thoppaiyar and Varattar — have less than 20% storage.

They provide a total storage of 1,784 million cubic feet (mcft) of water. But presently the level is only 18% of the total storage capacity which is 224.55 mcft.

Data also show that of the 74 tanks, over 57 are dry, while the storage level in 13 tanks are below 25% and four tanks have over 25% of water stored. Moreover, there is no inflow in these dams and tanks.

When TNIE spoke to officials in the PWD(WRD) they said, “Every year the situation is more or less the same, farmers need not be concerned. Summers are usually harsh and there is sufficient water for the people’s needs. However, we urge people to use the water sparingly and not waste water.”