Tamil Nadu: Now, people can donate artefacts for museum on independence

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Museum department has invited contributions from people in the form of artefacts, documents, and evidence about the state’s significant role in the freedom struggle. The initiative aims to commemorate Tamil Nadu’s invaluable contributions to India’s fight for independence.

The invitation follows Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement at the 75th Independence Day celebration that a museum will be established to honour Tamil Nadu’s sacrifice and participation in the freedom struggle. The museum, spanning 80,000 square feet, is slated to be housed in Humayun Mahal, opposite Marina Beach, according to an official release from the department.

In its appeal to the public, the museum department has encouraged donations of various items such as records, manuscripts, newspapers from the era, jail tokens, chakras, copper plates, INA uniforms, INA postal stamps, and currency notes. The contributions will be displayed either at the Chennai Museum or at any of the 23 district museums.

Assuring recognition for donors, the statement mentions that the commissioner of museums will provide proper acknowledgement and certificates to those who donate artefacts.

Additionally, donors of rare items can expect their names to be prominently displayed alongside their contributions to the museum.