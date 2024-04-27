Tamil Nadu: Water level dips, Mettur maintenance work on

SALEM: Amidst concerns over declining water levels at the Mettur dam, which is one of the major reservoirs in the state, maintenance work began on Friday morning. Official sources said routine work like repairs to sluices and assessing the dam’s stability for the upcoming rainy season would be carried out.

With the current water level at a mere 54 feet, well below its full reservoir level of 120 feet, authorities have started to undertake vital maintenance work in the 16 gates of Ellis surplus sluices. This area serves as a pivotal point for the dam’s functionality, particularly during periods of excess water discharge.

Typically, when the dam nears its full capacity of 120 feet, overflow mechanisms such as the 16 sluices play a crucial role in managing water levels and preventing potential overflow disasters. However, with the current water scarcity exacerbated by inadequate rainfall and Karnataka’s reluctance to release water, ensuring the operational integrity of these mechanisms has become paramount.

The work encompasses various aspects, including repairs to the iron sluices within the canal area and the application of a cement mixture to fortify the overflow area near the 16 gates of Ellis surplus sluices, which would prevent water stagnation and potential structural deterioration.

Officials from the Mettur dam water resources department said the work will be completed within a few weeks and painting would be taken up after this.