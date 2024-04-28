Cop booked under Pocso for sexually assaulting paramour's daughter in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: A police constable and his live-in partner were booked under the Pocso Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting the latter's 12-year-old daughter in Madurai. The accused has been identified as a constable attached to the Melavalavu police station.

According to the police, the accused are yet to be arrested and an investigation is underway. Police said that the girl, who was living with her mother, the constable and his two sons (from previous marriage), was beaten up by the couple, and coerced into doing domestic chores. The incident came to light after the girl informed her family members (maternal), who alerted the police and informed them that the constable had also sexually harassed the girl by inappropriately touching her, police said.

During inquiry, the constable's sons did not reveal anything about the sexual assault. The woman is also believed to have supported her partner in hiding the incident, added the police. Meanwhile, the girl has been shifted to the care of her aunt with the help of the child welfare committee. However, the couple admitted to beating up the child during the inquiry, but refuted the sexual assault claim.

The victim's mother has been living separately from her husband, said police. Superintendent of Police BK Arvind has directed Melur DSP Preethi to supervise the investigation. A case has been registered by the Melur AWPS police against the suspects under the Pocso Act, JJ Act and 323 IPC section, sources added.