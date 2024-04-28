DMK functionary axed from party after arrest for smuggling gutka

TENKASI : A day after the arrest of DMK’s Alangulam panchayat union councillor Subash Chandra Bose for allegedly smuggling 600 kg gutka, the high command has dismissed the functionary from the party on Saturday.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a communication, said as Bose had violated the party’s principles, causing disrepute to the party, he has been dismissed from all the party posts including the basic membership. “DMK members should not make any contact with him,” he said.

Bose and his car driver Laser were arrested by the Tenkasi district police during a vehicle check at in Sivagiri. The duo was later remanded in judicial custody.

Bose is the husband of district panchayat president S Tamil Selvi.

Meanwhile, claiming that the steps taken by the state government in controlling the drug menace lacks teeth, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran urged the authorities to take stringent action to combat the menace.

‘Violated party principles’

