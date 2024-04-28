EPS opens buttermilk stalls in Tamil Nadu's Konganapuram, Edappadi

SALEM: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday inaugurated buttermilk stalls set up by party members in Konganapuram and Edappadi. The initiative is aimed at providing relief to the public from the summer heat.

Palaniswami commenced the project by opening the Konganapuram stall near the local bus station and distributing buttermilk and fruits to residents. Later, he proceeded to the Edappadi bus stand where he opened a stall and stressed the necessity for such facilities. He then offered prayers at various shrines in the Nanjundeswarar temple.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Salem, Palaniswami criticised the central government’s response to cyclone Michaung, highlighting discrepancies between the funds allocated and the state’s needs. He also slammed the DMK government for discontinuing schemes initiated by the previous AIADMK government. He further raised concerns about the alleged rampant availability of drugs in the state.