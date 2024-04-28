Food delivery staff in TN's Tiruchy brave heat for fancy ratings

TIRUCHY: With the mercury level in Tiruchy hovering over 40 degree Celsius on most days, food delivery agents are left with few options but to brave the heat and ride on to meet orders on time. There is little respite from the scorching sun as these agents work throughout noon - the hottest time of the day - due to increased demand for refreshments. Though these workers prefer avoiding rides between 11 am and 3 pm, an increase in food orders and a hope of getting a good rating is driving them to work under challenging conditions.

Mohammed Hameed, a delivery agent working for a prominent platform, said, "It's a tough task to commute during these hours as temperature would go above 40°C. One can expect orders for ice creams and other refreshments, but while some outlets give ice gel packs to keep them cool, many avoid it if the order is for less than Rs 200."

"So if customers get the order without much cooling, some give us only one or two star ratings. We request residents to consider selecting refreshment stalls within 2 km of their location while ordering," he added.

The soaring heat and its impact on health has now pushed some of the workers to look for alternative jobs. Karthikeyan L, a delivery agent, who said he underwent a heart surgery last year, said, "Though the company has issued a health advisory, it is often difficult to take breaks as there has been at least a 30% increase in number of orders for refreshments this year, compared to last. Customers should consider offering us cold water and avoiding negative remarks if food gets delivered slightly late. Most of us are continuing with the job as we don't have options."

Duraisamy, another delivery agent, pointed out that many students are also working part-time as delivery agents and urged the government to provide financial assistance for the workers to buy electric vehicles. "Such a move would be of great help, as the increasing fuel price has considerably reduced our income," he said.