Health dept to provide ORS at 1,000 re-hydration points in TN till Jun 30

CHENNAI: With the temperature expected to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in many places across the state over the next few days, the health department is planning to provide oral re-hydration salts (ORS) packets at 1,000 re-hydration points organised by local bodies. Along with ORS corners already set up in more than 5,000 health facilities in the state, this will ensure widespread availability of ORS to the public. The directorate of public health has allocated `2.17 crore for procuring ORS packets until June 30.

While each district will have 15 to 25 re-hydration points, Chennai district will have the highest of 75 points. The Directorate of Public Health anticipates the need for 88.77 lakh ORS packets, with each packet priced at Rs 2.45 for the next 66 days.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation, a deviation from normal temperatures by 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius is classified as a heatwave, while temperatures above that threshold constitute a severe heatwave. This would adversely affect people causing heat-related illness (HRI) and physiological stress sometimes resulting in death.

Following a review with the chief secretary to manage the heat wave in the state on April 24, it was instructed to establish ORS corners in all health unit districts to effectively manage HRI. District health officers have been asked to ensure the availability of ORS corners in more than 5,000 health facilities, including health and wellness centres, primary health centres, community health centres, health sub-centres, urban primary health centres, urban health and wellness centres, and urban community health centres.

Apart from this, district health officers will now also coordinate with local bodies in organising re-hydration points. The locations of these re-hydration points will be finalised by the local bodies and district administration. The block medical officers and second-level officers will ensure the continuous availability of ORS solution in the corners and oversee refilling.

On Saturday, the temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or above in seven districts in the state. The highest temperature was reported in Erode district at 42.4 degrees Celsius followed by 41.9 in Salem and 41 in Dharmapuri. The other districts that reported high temperatures are Karur Paramthi (40.5), Namakkal (40), Tirutani(40.2) and Vellore(40.1). Ooty showed a temperature deviation of 4.6 degrees Celsius followed by Erode and Tirupattur with both at 4 degrees Celsius.