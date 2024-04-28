Madras HC bins arbiter’s ruling directing NLC to pay Rs 125 crore to private firm

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras HC has ruled against an arbitral award of Rs 125.49 crore against the NLC finding the award of the sole arbitrator patently illegal and perverse for oversight of crucial evidence placed during the previous litigations.

The bench of Justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel set aside the arbitral award passed by former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti in 2016 on a dispute between NLC and Metro Machineries Limited on removal of scrap from the fertiliser plant of NLC. It had awarded a contract for the Metro Machineries for Rs 132.01 crore with a stipulated period of 370 days for removal of the material. However, the contract ran into several litigations. Meanwhile the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence too entered the scene with proceedings on tax concessions.

Former CJI Lahoti was appointed as the sole arbitrator who passed the award granting Rs 125.49 crore with an interest of 12% per annum from the date of the award till the date of payment, apart from awarding a cost of Rs 10 lakh to Metro Machineries.

Citing the proceedings of the DRI against NLC, the arbitrator had concluded the PSU has lost the rights (title) on the property.

The division bench said the decision of the arbitrator to conclude that the contract would be a void under section 24 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 “is clearly unconscionable and against the fundamental policy of the Indian law.”