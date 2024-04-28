Tamil Nadu: CCTV cameras in Nilgiris strong room go blank for 20 mins

COIMBATORE: Agents of political parties were shocked as videos of strong rooms where EVMs are kept disappeared from the monitor for 20 minutes at the counting centre of Government Polytechnic College at Udhagamandalam under the Nilgiris LS constituency on Saturday evening.

Agents monitoring the videos soon alerted the Returning Officer (RO) for Nilgiris constituency M Aruna, who visited the place along with election officers and technical staff. They soon fixed the issue.

According to sources, videos recorded by CCTV cameras in six strong rooms disappeared from the monitor due to a technical glitch.

“They found the technical glitch was caused by a cable connected to the monitors. Technical staff rectified this issue and videos reappeared within 20 minutes,” sources added.

When asked, RO M Aruna told TNIE that the technical glitch was rectified immediately and the system is functioning well at the counting centre now.