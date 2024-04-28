Tamil Nadu government releases Rs 150 cr for 22 districts to tackle drinking-water crisis

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the state government has released Rs 150 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in 22 districts that were already facing drinking water shortage due to drought.

Chairing a meeting of ministers and senior officials of departments concerned, he directed the commissioner of revenue administration to swiftly disburse the funds to the districts as per the needs to carry out drinking water-related works and supply drinking water through tankers.

Stalin directed the officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and other officials of the municipal administration department to regularly monitor the various combined drinking water schemes and maintain their uninterrupted functioning. He asked officials concerned to directly meet the people in municipalities and town panchayats wherever there is shortage of drinking water and resolve the issues forthwith.

Highlighting that borewells in many villages that are dependent on smaller drinking water schemes have dried up, he said supply of drinking water through alternative sources or through water tankers should be ensured.

Speaking at the meeting held at the secretariat in Chennai, Stalin said, “The summer season presents two main challenges: Excessive heat and a surge in demand for water. A few days ago, I held discussions with officials regarding the heat wave issue and released a comprehensive report to the public.”

Stalin said despite heavy rain and flood in coastal areas during the last northeast monsoon, the rest of the areas, especially the western districts, which act as catchment areas, received inadequate rainfall.

Moreover, he pointed out the India Meteorological Department has predicted the rainfall will be below average in the first couple of months during the upcoming southwest monsoon. “Hence, the state is going through a difficult situation as it has to ensure smooth supply through judicious use of water available in dams,” Stalin said.

He asked Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to monitor all districts and ensure there is no sluggishness in carrying out works to ensure drinking water supply, keeping in mind the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections that is still in force in Tamil Nadu.