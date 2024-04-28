Tamil Nadu: Supply shortage jacks up fruit prices in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: As the mercury level continues to rise, fruits like ice apple are arriving in the city to the relief of residents. Fresh juice centres -- both at hotels and on the streets -- remain packed through the day. However, the prices of fruits, particularly ice apple, has gone up this year, say vendors, and blame supply shortage for it. B Menaka, who earns a living by selling ice apples near the vegetable market in Woraiyur, is selling the fruit for Rs 10 a piece.

"Last year, I sold it for Rs 5 or Rs 6. Shortfall in supply has pushed the purchasing cost. I have to meet transportation costs as well," she said. K Selvam, an ice apple vendor from Lalgudi, believes the price will come down once there is sufficient supply. "The supply picks up in the month of May. But since the dog days started in April itself, the price of fruit has gone up compared to last year," Selvam told TNIE.

Despite these factors, people are buying the fruit in large numbers. A basket with 250 pieces of ice apple gets empty before 12 pm every day, Menaka pointed out. Meanwhile, several other vendors are making a quick profit by selling sweet lemon and muskmelon juice for Rs 50 and Rs 40 respectively. "We used to buy a bagful of mosambi (20 kg) for Rs 800 until March. After the mercury level started to rise, the wholesale traders suddenly fixed the rate at Rs 1,800 per bag. We have no option but to charge Rs 50 per a glass of juice (last year the rate was Rs 30 per glass)," said L Murugesan, a vendor from Thennur.

On the benefits of consuming fruits and fruit juice in peak summer months, a medical officer at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) said eating the fruit in whole is always the best option. "But many prefer fresh juice. It is a great way to stay hydrated due to its water content and electrolytes. The nutrients from the juice can enter our cells within a few minutes, making it the most nutritious, ultimate fast-food," the officer added. The doctor also advocated for buttermilk with aloe vera gel as the best body coolant