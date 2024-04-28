Tamil Nadu: Three, including son, held for murder of security guard in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Three persons, including the son of the deceased man, were arrested on Friday in connection with the recent murder of a 65-year-old security guard in Nagercoil. Prabakaran of Aruguvilai, who had been working as a security guard at a private company here, was found lying injured at Theraikalputhur on April 10. Though admitted to a private hospital, Prabakaran succumbed to his injuries two days later. The accused have been identified as Aneeshkumar, son of Prabakaran, Raja (25) of Paramarthalingapuram and Sudan (21) of Thattanvilai.



According to sources, Aneeshkumar had earlier given a statement to the police saying that his father died after falling down while suffering from fits. Subsequently, the Suchindram police filed a case under 174 CrPC and began investigation. However, the postmortem report found cut injuries on Prabakaran's head. Following this, the police verified CCTV images of the area and questioned Aneeshkumar, who allegedly committed the murder with the aid of his friends, sources added.



Further investigation revealed that Aneeshkumar decided to murder Prabakaran over personal enmity, as the latter had allegedly humiliated him for not having children even after four years of marriage. Though Aneeshkumar became a parent recently, his enmity against Prabakaran persisted and led to the murder, sources said.