Tamil Nadu: TRB extends deadline, aspirants can apply for assistant professor test till May 15

COIMBATORE: In a relief to aspirants, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has extended the date of application for the assistant professor exam of Tamil Nadu Collegiate Education Services from April 29 to May 15. As per TRB’s notification on Saturday, candidates who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) conducted by Manonmaniam Sundaranar University can also apply for the assistant professor posts in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Education Service, which are to be filled by direct recruitment.

Earlier, candidates who recently completed postgraduate courses but do not possess a PhD had requested the TRB to provide them an opportunity to apply for the assistant professor exam. The request came in wake of the state government announcing the commencement of the TNSET, which is one of the qualifications to become an assistant professor, after a gap of six years.

“However, candidates will only be allowed to appear for the assistant professor exam if they pass the TNSET 2024,” added the notification.

Aspirants have welcomed the move. A candidate, C Chitra from Coimbatore told TNIE, “Candidates who do not have PhD qualifications but have completed their PG in recent years were in a dilemma as they couldn’t apply for the assistant professor exam without SET qualification. There was no possibility of clearing the SET as the state had not conducted it for the last six years. After the release of notification for the recruitment of assistant professors in March, the state government announced that SET will be conducted in June (tentative). We had requested the TRB to give a chance for the SET applicants to also apply for the assistant professor exam that has been approved now.”

Due to TRB’s relaxation, there is a chance that more candidates may apply for the assistant professor exam.

Relief to candidates

