Thoothukudi Collector allays fear of water contamination in Thamirabarani

THOOTHUKUDI: Allaying fears of water pollution in the Thamirabarani, Collector G Lakshmipathy said that water samples tested by both Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and the water resources department (WRD) have not shown signs of contamination. The collector inspected the river at Srivaikuntam anaicut on Saturday.



Thamirabarani Pathukappu Iyakkam General Secretary Ayko had reportedly claimed that the colour of Thamirabarani river's water at Srivaikuntam and Eral areas had turned green in colour due to the release of sewage water, chemical wastes, and medical wastes of government and private hospitals in the areas. Ayko's statement had also alleged that the two dumpyards located close to the waterbody and pig rearing activities on the banks in Srivaikuntam has been polluting the river.



According to the locals, water flow has reduced after water discharge from Papanasam dam was stopped on March 31. Since the level of contamination is high in the little water available in the river, the water has turned green in colour, the locals claimed. The change in the colour had also created panick among the public as the river is the main source of water for Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram districts. Any contamination could trigger a disease outbreak, the locals added. In view of the panic, the collector ordered TWAD and WRD to conduct tests, which he said, returned normal.



Collector Lakshmipathy also inspected the Srivaikuntam anaicut in the presence of Assistant Executive Engineer Athimoolam, TWAD Assistant EngineerKujmar, Srivaikuntam Tasildar Sivakumar, and other officials. Post the visit, Lakshmipathy told TNIE that the water sample so collected revealed that the amount of E.coli, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and total suspended solids (TSS) were at permissible levels. Water sample collected by the WRD also found normal pH level, the collector said.



On the greenish colour of water, Lakshmipathy said that the change in colour may be due to algae as a result of high temperatures. "However, I have instructed PWD and WRD officials to conduct one more test to ascertain the quality of water," he added.



The local body and the panchayat union officials have been instructed to keep a tab on the discharge of wastewater or sewage into the Thamirabarani. "No such incidents have been reported so far. However, action will be taken against violators," he said.

