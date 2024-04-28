Victims duped with AI voice cloning in Chennai

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing has warned the public of fraudsters mimicking the voices of friends and family using AI technology to convince victims into parting with money. According to a release, scammers are employing various tactics to convince they are in emotional distress and in urgent need of money.

“Behind the scenes, the scammer utilises sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to clone the voice of the person they are impersonating. They get the voice sample of the person they are impersonating from their social media posts/videos or by just talking to the person through phone as a wrong call,” the press release said.

The scammer then requests the victim to transfer money immediately to help resolve the crisis. They often suggest using fast and convenient payment methods like the UPI, the police said. Victims or those who have come across any such suspicious activities, can report on toll free helpline 1930 or register a complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in.