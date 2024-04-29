CCTV blackout caused by heat, not security breach: Nilgiris collector

COIMBATORE: A day after the CCTV cameras set up at a strong room for Nilgiris constituency in Government Polytechnic College in Ooty went blank for several minutes, district collector and returning officer M Aruna on Sunday clarified there was no security breach and that the CCTV cameras did not function due to technical glitch.

Speaking to media, Aruna said a total of 173 CCTV cameras went off for 26 minutes due to short circuit (from 6.17 pm to 6.43 pm) following overheating and lack of ventilation in the strong room.

The issues were addressed by the technical team, she added. “We have set up air coolers and opened the place for ventilation. As per Election Commission of India norms, If candidates and party functionaries wanted to check the strong room, they would be taken inside in the presence of a returning officer,” said Aruna. She also said that they have taken steps to prevent such incidents in future.

Murugan demands safety

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP candidate in Nilgiris constituency L Murugan on Sunday said the Election Commission should ensure the safety of strong room in his constituency with the support of latest technologies.

“Instead of making excuses, the Election Commission should ensure the monitoring of the strong rooms round the clock with the support of technologies. They should work without giving space for any doubts about their work,” Murugan told reporters in Coimbatore on Sunday.