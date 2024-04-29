Chennai: Doctor, wife hacked to death at home by unidentified gang

CHENNAI: A Siddha doctor and his wife were hacked to death by unidentified persons at their home in at Mittanemili near Avadi late on Sunday evening.

The couple were identified as Sivan Nair and Prasanna Kumari. Sivan was running a Siddha clinic at his home. His wife is a retired teacher.

According to the police, late on Sunday evening, unidentified persons came to the clinic, claiming to be patients. As Sivan initiated consultation with him, the gang hacked him and his wife who was inside the house. The duo died on the spot.

The Muthapudupet police rushed to the spot on being alerted by the neighbours. The bodies were sent for postmortem. Senior police officers of the Avadi Commissionerate came to the spot to conducted inquiries. Muthapudupet police has registered a case in this regard.