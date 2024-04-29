CM MK Stalin reaches Kodaikanal with family for summer vacation

MADURAI/DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his family members including his wife reached Kodaikanal for six days summer vacation.

CM and his family members landed in Madurai by a special flight from Chennai at 9 am on Monday. As it was his personal visit, visitors and party functionaries were not allowed to meet him. Over 200 police were deployed in Madurai airport in view of the CM's arrival.

Stalin along with his family members reached Kodaikanal via Batlagundu road and will be staying in The Tamara Resort in St. Mary’s Road in Kodaikanal. Around 1500 police have been deployed in order to provide security to him and his family. Flying of drones and balloons have already been prohibited in the district till May 4. The chief minister is expected to stay in Kodaikanal till May 4.

While the CM was leaving in front of the Madurai Airport, BJP functionary Shankar Pandian tried to give a petition along with a ganja pack to Stalin. However, police prevented and detained him before he was taken to Avaniyapuram police station for inquiry.

In his petition, S Sankar Pandi allegedly said that there is widespread drug usage in the state, all types of drugs which are prohibited by the international level are also available in the state.

Due to this, youths including girl students, children, and daily wage labourers are easily addicted. This addiction of drugs indirectly increases the crime against women and children, thereby increasing social crimes. He urged Chief Minister Stalin to make efforts to prevent the drug usage and supply in Tamil Nadu.