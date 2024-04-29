Corporation begins installing water meters in Madurai, 15k put up so far

MADURAI: The Madurai city corporation has finally kickstarted the process of installing water meters across the city, and has already put up 15,000 meters. The plan of action is to install a total of 2.5 lakh water meters in two phases.



"About 15,000 water meters have been installed so far in the city, including the majority of areas in zone one. Works are now on in other areas, including Avaniyapuram. The revised charges for the new meters will be fixed by the council in the coming weeks," said an official.

The long-pending water meter project will enable the city corporation to monitor water usage, and aid residents in paying for what they consume as against the existing norm of fixed water charges. Several residents have expressed reservations over the possibility of higher tariff based on the consumption of water.



"Water meters are finally being installed in Madurai after several failed attempts. But, instead of conventional meters, the corporation could have installed modern digital meters, which would directly relay the reading to the control centre. With the conventional meters, people will have to wait for the official concerned to visit and calculate the readings," said Murugesan, a resident from Madurai.



A senior corporation official from Madurai stated that there are nearly 2.5 lakh water connections across 100 wards in the city. The city corporation plans on installing water meters in two phases, with about 90,000 meters to be erected in the first phase within July, while the remaining 1.6 lakh meters are expected to be installed in the second phase, by February or March 2025.