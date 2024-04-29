Dog days in interiors of north TN districts till May 1

CHENNAI: Heat wave-like conditions are likely to prevail in interior parts of northern Tamil Nadu till May 1, said the regional meteorological centre (RMC) in its forecast. The districts include Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchy, Erode, and Namakkal.

The RMC also said that light rain is expected in Kanniyakumari district till May 1. The rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience dry weather. The maximum temperature would be 3-5°C above normal in a few pockets in north interior parts and 2-3°C above normal in a few pockets in the rest of the state during the next four days.

The temperature is likely to be 39-43°C in a few pockets over the plains in north interior districts, and 35-39°C in a few pockets over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till May 1. As far as Chennai is concerned, the maximum temperature likely to be 36-37°C and minimum around 27-28°C.

On Sunday, Erode registered the highest temperature of 42°C while Kodaikanal registered 22.1°C. Ooty registered 29°C with a temperature deviation of 5.4°C. Seven districts in the state registered temperatures of more than 40°C.