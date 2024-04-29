Fishing ban: Fish prices shoot up by 50 per cent in TN's Pamban, Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: The supply of fish has dipped by more than half due to the fishing ban in place. As a result, prices of fish have spiked by an average of Rs 100 to Rs150 per kg at the wholesale markets in Rameswaram.



The annual 61-day fishing ban started on April 15, following which mechanised boats across the east coast were barred from venturing into the sea. The ban has caused a dip in the arrival of fish in Ramanathapuram, especially Pamban, which is one of the major venues with over 500 country boats involved in fishing. Traditional country boats and shore trawling fishing, however, continues in other coastal areas.



As against 10 tonnes of fish being brought in daily, local experts said that hardly five tonnes of fish was put on sale in the market on Sunday. This has led to an increase in demand, and the consequent rise in prices. Kattar, a fish trader from Pamban, told TNIE that fish prices have seen an average increase of `100 to `150. In the absence of any religious festivals in these months, Kattar said, the demand is expected to go up in April and May.



Local traders would throng the Pamban fishing harbour, purchase fish and later sell these across Ramanathapuram and other districts. The price rise has clipped their capacity to buy fish in bulk. On Sunday, for instance, Kumula fish, usually sold at `80/kg, had doubled to Rs 150/kg; Sheela fish was sold for Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400/kg, up from the usual `800/kg; Veelai was sold for Rs 400/kg as against Rs 250 to 300/kg, while Palsora was sold for Rs 550/kg. According to locals, fish prices are likely to remain high till June.