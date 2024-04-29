Highway signboard damaged by encroaching food joints leave commuters in a spot

TIRUCHY: The inconvenience caused to pedestrians aside, the shops and food joints encroaching upon the walkway along Thanjavur Road at Palpannai in the city are forcing many a vehicle user to stop and ask for directions as they blame them for damaging a crucial signboard at the spot that guided them to various cities.

While the national highways body had installed the signboard on the east side of Palpannai, the fire from stoves used by a few food joints that have encroached upon the space has obscured the directions to the cities displayed on it. This leaves several vehicle users, particularly those from other districts, confused on which route to take further to reach places like Thanjavur and Nagapattinam.

This is besides the inconvenience pedestrians are put to as they walk amidst traffic on the road due to the advertisement boards that have taken over the walkway. Other spots along the road also witness a similar situation.

D Subramaniyan of Salem said, "I have passed the area two or three times to visit Big Temple in Thanjavur. I was confused as to which way to take once I reached Palpannai service road. Then I asked a stranger standing there for directions and left. Later, I saw a burnt board a short distance at the curve on the service road. Had I missed the road I would have been forced to travel an additional four kilometers before I could come back here. The damaged board should hence be replaced as it is a vital one for all motorists."

V Vellaiyammal who often uses the road said, "I am forced to walk on the road, amidst the traffic. During peak hours, there is no place to even walk. I have to cross with the fear of being run over. There is not even little space left for us on the pedestrian walkway. The highway should immediately clear it of the shops' encroachments like advertisement boards."

When contacted, a senior official from the Tiruchy wing of the national highways body assured to immediately inspect the spot and replace the signboard. The encroachments on the walkway will also be cleared, the official added.