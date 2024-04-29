Devotee dies on Velliangiri hills in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 46-year-old devotee from the Thiruvallur district died after falling ill on the Velliangiri Hills while trekking the arduous path with his friends on Sunday. The deceased was identified as G Punniyakodi from Minjur in Thiruvallur. He developed breathlessness on the fourth hill.

Punniyakodi and his nine friends started to climb the hills after praying at the Poondi temple in the foothills of Velliangiri Hills around 12 pm on Sunday. He felt uneasy and went to answer nature’s call while climbing the first hill. He then vomited and soon felt severe stomach pain.

He was brought back to the foothills from. Though he was rushed to the Pooluvapatti government hospital, he was declared brought dead. Punniyakodi’s health reportedly worsened after he climbed a flight of 200 steps without a break on the first of the seven hills. His body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem. A probe is on.

With Punniyakodi’s death, the total number of pilgrims who have died while trekking these hills during the ongoing pilgrimage season has risen to nine.