CHENNAI: A seven-month-old child, which slipped from the mother’s hands from the balcony in an apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal, was rescued by one of the residents there.

The child had fallen from the fourth-floor balcony onto the roof on the first floor. The child was sent for a medical check up and the police confirmed that the child was safe and healthy. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the child was stuck on the roof and several residents were standing on the ground with a white bed sheet to catch the child in case it fell down.

One of the residents successfully climbed onto the roof and caught hold of the child. The Avadi city police conducted an inquiry and it was found that the child’s mother had bent down to pick up an item from the balcony when the child accidentally slipped from her hands.