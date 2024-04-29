Judiciary straining under weight of bail applications: Ex-Odisha HC Chief Justice S Muralidhar

CHENNAI: Judiciary is straining under the weight of bail applications and anticipatory bail applications, said former chief justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, expressing concern over the huge backlog of bail applications in courts across the country.

Delivering the Rakesh Endowment Lecture series for justice and equity on the topic ‘guilty till proved innocent’, dark areas of criminal jurisprudence, Justice Muralidhar said the percentage of cases in the Supreme Court’s docket of bail applications and anticipatory bail applications has been increasing, meaning applicants are coming to the apex court for bail.

He further stated that the scenario explains there is rejection of bail applications in eight out of 10 cases in trial courts, six out of 10 cases in high courts, compelling people to go to the Supreme Court for relief. Justice Muralidhar said stringent bail provisions have shifted the burden of proving innocence on the accused himself.

Under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as TADA, if you are in a notified area and you are found with a bullet, then it will be presumed that you are part of terrorist activity, and it will be for you to disprove the fact, he added.

In most of the statutes, TADA, which was enacted in 1985, or its successor the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) Act, all have provisions where getting a bail is near impossible because the onus is on the accused to show that he is not guilty, when even the trial has not commenced, or evidence has been tested.