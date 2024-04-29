Madras HC orders introduction of e-pass system for vehicles entering Nilgiris and Kodaikanal in summer

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to introduce an e-pass system for vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal in order to decongest the hill stations during the summer, when they witness a huge rush of tourists.

A special division bench dealing with forest related cases, consisting of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the orders while hearing a batch of petitions regarding forest matters.

The bench directed district collectors of the Nilgiris and Dindigul to implement the e-pass system from May 6 to June 30, 2024 to avoid heavy traffic congestion and disturbance to movement of elephants.

The e-pass will be on the lines of the ones issued during the Covid lockdown period. The district collectors shall ensure that the visitors to these hill stations furnish details of their vehicles, number of persons and the number of days of stay, the bench stated. However, it added that local residents must be exempted from the e-pass system, giving them free access.